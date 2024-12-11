BJP calls no-confidence motion against VP Dhankar an attempt to 'insult' Jat community, divert attention from Soros issue

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was attempting to "defame" Jagdeep Dhankhar and "insulting" the Jat community by initiating a motion to remove him from the Vice President's post only to deflect public attention from the Gandhi family's "links" with George Soros.

Keeping up its offensive against the Congress, the ruling party also alleged that the connection between US-based billionaire Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi's 'role' as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP).

"Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru's cousin, making her the aunt of Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition," the BJP said in a post on X.

George Soros is documented to have visited Fori Nehru and maintained 'extended correspondence' with her and their association traces back to the time when BK Nehru served as India's ambassador to the United States, the party claimed.