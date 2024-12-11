BJP keeps allies on tenterhooks over portfolio allocation in Maharashtra

The staggering delay in portfolio allocations and cabinet expansion has kept the BJP's allies on tenterhooks as the party is reportedly reluctant to concede two key portfolios – finance to deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and home to deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday flew to Delhi while Ajit Pawar is also on his way to Delhi, but there was no confirmation on whether Eknath Shinde would also fly to Delhi to meet the top leadership of the BJP to resolve the deadlock over portfolio allocation.

Fadnavis will meet the BJP’s top leadership in Delhi to finalise the ministries to be allocated to his party and discuss the allocations of ministries to the allies as well.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said the party is unwilling to concede the home ministry to DCM Eknath Shinde. Shinde had insisted that if the finance ministry is given to DCM Ajit Pawar, then he should be given the home ministry.