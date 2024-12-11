BJP keeps allies on tenterhooks over portfolio allocation in Maharashtra

The staggering delay in portfolio allocations and cabinet expansion has kept the BJP's allies on tenterhooks as the party is reportedly reluctant to concede two key portfolios – finance to deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and home to deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday flew to Delhi while Ajit Pawar is also on his way to Delhi, but there was no confirmation on whether Eknath Shinde would also fly to Delhi to meet the top leadership of the BJP to resolve the deadlock over portfolio allocation.
Fadnavis will meet the BJP’s top leadership in Delhi to finalise the ministries to be allocated to his party and discuss the allocations of ministries to the allies as well.
Highly placed sources in the BJP said the party is unwilling to concede the home ministry to DCM Eknath Shinde. Shinde had insisted that if the finance ministry is given to DCM Ajit Pawar, then he should be given the home ministry.
“CM Devendra Fadnavis is keen to keep the home and urban development ministries and offered the revenue ministry to Eknath Shinde. The BJP is also trying to persuade DCM Ajit Pawar to take some other portfolio like housing, agriculture etc instead of the finance ministry. The BJP is of the view that as it's the single largest party with 132 seats, it should keep the key portfolios like home, urban development, finance to create its own stamp over the government. The back and forth discussion regarding this has delayed the portfolio allocations to DCMs and cabinet expansion as well,” said a BJP leader requesting anonymity.
Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil confirmed that the party wants the home ministry, adding that as the Mahayuti is a three-party government, the three party leaders will sit together and resolve the matter amicably. He said portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion will be resolved in the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, Fadnavis had planned to visit Nagpur on December 12 and 13, but both scheduled meetings were cancelled due to the discussions over portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion.
The Maharashtra assembly’s winter session in Nagpur is scheduled from December 16, so it is expected that the portfolio allocations and cabinet expansion will take place before that.