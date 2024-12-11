SC grants bail to two men in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to two men arrested in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, taking note of their prolonged incarceration and the unlikelihood that trial would begin in the near future.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih observed Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir were in jail since their arrest on November 11, 2023, in the case and even the charges had not been framed against them yet.

"Appellants have been in custody for approximately one year and one month. Charges have not been framed in the complaint filed under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). In the complaint, 29 witnesses have been cited, and about 50 documents are being relied upon which run into more than 4,000 pages," the bench said.