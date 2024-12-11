Security tightened as BNP's long march ends with rally at Akhaura

GUWAHATI: A Dhaka-Agartala “long march,” taken out on Wednesday by the members of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s three associate bodies against the recent “breach of premises” of the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, ended reportedly at Akhaura in Bangladesh with a rally by the protestors.

The BNP’s associate bodies – Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal – took out the march at 9 am local time. Security was tightened on both sides of Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP). It is located adjacent to Agartala. The road distance between Agartala and Akhaura via Akhaura ICP is around 10 km.

The Border Security Force (BSF) mans the Akhaura ICP. Additionally, personnel of police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed.

The area comes under West Tripura district. Superintendent of Police Dr Kiran Kumar K was at the site on the day, supervising security.

He told The New Indian Express that the protestors were “restricted” inside Bangladesh.

“We heard they were restricted there only,” the SP said, adding, “TSR, CRPF personnel have been deployed at the Akhaura ICP. We have set up an extra picket there apart from the BSF deployment which is there.”

The incident of breach of premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission had occurred on December 2 when a group of people, who came out under the banner of “Hindu Sangharsh Samiti,” were staging a protest against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs had regretted the incident.

Later, seven persons were arrested by the police while the state government suspended three police sub-inspectors and “closed” a Deputy SP for alleged negligence of duty. The Bangladesh mission has since suspended all consular services until further notice.

Last week, hotels and eateries in Tripura temporarily decided against providing any services to Bangladeshi nationals in the state in protest against the incidents in Bangladesh.