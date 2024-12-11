Bangladesh acknowledges attacks on minorities; says 88 cases filed, 70 arrested so far

Bangladesh has confirmed 88 cases of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily Hindus, since the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. Interim government head Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, revealed the figures on Tuesday, adding that 70 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attacks, as reported by news agency PTI.

The announcement follows a visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who raised concerns about the safety and welfare of minorities in Bangladesh during meetings with the country’s leadership. Misri expressed India’s apprehensions over the increasing number of attacks, urging for enhanced protection of vulnerable communities.

He added that India seeks a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, emphasising the desire for a constructive and people-centric partnership. He expressed India's willingness to work closely with the current interim government in Bangladesh to achieve these goals.