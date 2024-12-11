Bangladesh acknowledges attacks on minorities; says 88 cases filed, 70 arrested so far

Bangladesh has confirmed 88 cases of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily Hindus, since the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. Interim government head Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, revealed the figures on Tuesday, adding that 70 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attacks, as reported by news agency PTI.
The announcement follows a visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who raised concerns about the safety and welfare of minorities in Bangladesh during meetings with the country’s leadership. Misri expressed India’s apprehensions over the increasing number of attacks, urging for enhanced protection of vulnerable communities.
He added that India seeks a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, emphasising the desire for a constructive and people-centric partnership. He expressed India's willingness to work closely with the current interim government in Bangladesh to achieve these goals.
Cases and arrests
Alam told reporters that 88 cases had been registered between August 5 and October 22. The incidents reportedly occurred across various regions, including Sunamganj in the northeast and Gazipur in central Bangladesh.
“The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have been reported in Sunamganj, Gazipur, and other areas,” Alam stated, according to PTI.
Authorities believe that not all attacks were faith-based. Alam suggested that some victims were members or affiliates of Sheikh Hasina’s former ruling party, the Awami League, and may have been targeted due to political affiliations or personal disputes.
“Some attacks targeted individuals who were former members of the ruling party or were the result of personal disputes. Nevertheless, since violence occurred, the police are taking appropriate action,” he said.
Pattern of attacks
While the Bangladeshi government has maintained that many incidents were not driven by religious intolerance, the pattern of violence against minorities has raised alarm. Hindus, who comprise a small percentage of Bangladesh’s population, have historically faced sporadic communal violence, often coinciding with political transitions.
Alam also disclosed that details of incidents occurring after October 22 will be shared in a subsequent report, hinting at the possibility of additional cases coming to light.
Regional and international concerns
The confirmation of these incidents has intensified scrutiny from India. India has previously voiced concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly during periods of political instability.
The Bangladeshi government has reassured both domestic and international stakeholders of its commitment to protecting minorities and maintaining law and order. Authorities have vowed to investigate each incident and bring perpetrators to justice.
As the interim government continues to grapple with political turbulence, the safety of minority communities remains a critical concern, both within the country and in its diplomatic relations.
The recent spate of violence against Hindus and other minorities, coupled with attacks on temples in Bangladesh, has heightened tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka, adding strain to the bilateral relationship. The arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has further exacerbated concerns in India. Against this backdrop, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Dhaka for the annual foreign office consultations with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, assumes critical significance.
As the first senior Indian official to engage with the caretaker administration since the change of government in August, Misri’s discussions with de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain and interim government head Muhammad Yunus underscored India’s focus on safeguarding minority rights in Bangladesh. The visit highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to address communal tensions, preserve harmony, and reaffirm the longstanding ties between the two nations amidst a challenging phase in their relationship.
ISKCON Kolkata urges UNHCR to take note of atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh
On December 10, Human Rights Day, ISKCON's Kolkata centre called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) to address the ongoing atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh, describing the human rights violations as deeply saddening.
ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das urged the interim government in Bangladesh to take decisive action against fundamentalists inciting violence, stressing the need for strong measures to build confidence among the country's minorities. Das expressed frustration over the UNHCR's silence on the issue, despite vocal criticism from MPs in countries like the US and the UK.
News agency PTI reported that he shared a video, which the news agency could not independently verify, allegedly showed a fundamentalist threatening Hindu minorities and ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it an open call for genocide.
Das emphasised that ISKCON serves and feeds all people regardless of their faith and called for the protection of minorities and the ISKCON community in Bangladesh. In a later post, he criticised the UNHCR for not responding to the plight of Hindus, saying, "The snoring remains louder than the cries for justice," and urged the organisation to acknowledge the situation and act to safeguard the rights of Bangladesh's Hindu population.
Pan-India protests condemn alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
Protests were held across India on December 10, with members of Hindu organisations, civil society groups, and concerned citizens rallying against the alleged atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Demonstrations were held in major cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Jammu, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata, coinciding with World Human Rights Day. Protesters demanded the intervention of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and submitted memorandums to government officials and Bangladeshi representatives, urging action to safeguard the rights and safety of minorities.
In Delhi, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission, where a large gathering condemned the alleged "genocide" of Hindus. Similar rallies featured speeches by prominent personalities like Sadhvi Ritambhara and former diplomats, who emphasised the need for India and the global community to intervene. From human chains in Ahmedabad to peaceful marches in Dharamsala and public rallies in Lucknow, the protests expressed solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community, highlighting concerns over increasing violence, forced conversions, and alleged state inaction.
Speaking at one of the rallies, RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal issued a stern warning to Bangladesh, demanding an immediate halt to the atrocities on Hindus. He cautioned that failure to act could lead to serious consequences, urging the Indian government to intervene to ensure the safety and rights of Hindus in the neighbouring country.