Bangladesh minority Unity Council condemns attacks on Hindus

As per the press statement, "The attack was carried out by the communal miscreants for several hours against the local Hindus after accusing Akash Das, the 20-year-old son of Prafulla Das of Manglargaon village who had already been arrested for insulting religion on his Facebook post".

"Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad strongly condemns and protests such communal attacks and immediately arrests the attackers, compensates and rehabilitates the victims and the attackers", the press statement said.

The statement also noted, "It has strongly demanded from the government to ensure exemplary punishment".

The situation in Bangladesh has seen violence against minority communities and arrest of a spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges.

India had earlier expressed deep concern about the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.