Breach at Bangladesh mission in Agartala: ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’ a banner, not an organisation

GUWAHATI: The “Hindu Sangharsh Samiti”, allegedly involved in the recent vandalism at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, is a banner rather than an organisation, according to a senior Tripura police officer.

Requesting anonymity, the officer told this newspaper on Thursday that no organisation under this name is registered in the BJP-ruled state.

“‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’ is a banner and not an organisation. I heard its name for the first time. Before this incident, no protest was ever staged under its banner in Tripura. No organisation is registered by such a name here,” the officer said.

“This banner was used by the protestors in the context of the incidents in Bangladesh,” he added.

A leader of a right-wing organisation, who participated in the protest, echoed the police officer’s claim.

“People from various walks of life, including Buddhists and ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) members, had gathered that day. We had to stage the protest under some name, so we used the banner of ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’,” he said.