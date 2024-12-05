Breach at Bangladesh mission in Agartala: ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’ a banner, not an organisation

GUWAHATI: The “Hindu Sangharsh Samiti”, allegedly involved in the recent vandalism at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, is a banner rather than an organisation, according to a senior Tripura police officer.
Requesting anonymity, the officer told this newspaper on Thursday that no organisation under this name is registered in the BJP-ruled state.
“‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’ is a banner and not an organisation. I heard its name for the first time. Before this incident, no protest was ever staged under its banner in Tripura. No organisation is registered by such a name here,” the officer said.
“This banner was used by the protestors in the context of the incidents in Bangladesh,” he added.
A leader of a right-wing organisation, who participated in the protest, echoed the police officer’s claim.
“People from various walks of life, including Buddhists and ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) members, had gathered that day. We had to stage the protest under some name, so we used the banner of ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’,” he said.
According to him, the protest was being staged peacefully until some individuals, who were not part of the assembled group, entered the Bangladesh mission, followed by police personnel. “Nobody had any idea that they would pull down the Bangladesh flag,” he said.
The police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the breach of the mission premises. They were granted bail by a local court. Meanwhile, three police sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was “closed” for alleged negligence of duty.
Following the incident, the Agartala Bangladesh mission suspended all consular services until further notice.
“The anti-Bangladesh sentiment is still very strong in Tripura. Protests are being staged here and there every single day,” said the right-wing leader.
Earlier this week, the All Tripura Hotels and Restaurants Owners’ Association temporarily decided not to provide services to Bangladeshi nationals in protest against atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country. ILS Hospital, a multi-speciality private hospital in Agartala, also announced it would not treat Bangladeshi patients.
The protestors are also requesting a ban on midnight premiere shows, citing concerns about law and order.