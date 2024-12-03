Seven held, action taken against four cops after ‘breach of premises’ at Bangla mission in Tripura

GUWAHATI: Seven persons were arrested while action was taken against four police officers following Monday’s 'breach of premises' at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital Agartala.

The state government suspended three police sub-inspectors and "closed” a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for alleged negligence of duty. The DSP was asked to report to the police headquarters.

The government also ordered a probe into the incident. The police said the seven persons were picked up from different places during overnight raids.

In the afternoon of Monday, the members of “Hindu Sangharsh Samity” staged a protest outside the Bangladesh mission against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Later, a delegation of the right-wing organisation met mission officials and submitted a memorandum to them.