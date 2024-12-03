Seven held, action taken against four cops after ‘breach of premises’ at Bangla mission in Tripura

GUWAHATI: Seven persons were arrested while action was taken against four police officers following Monday’s 'breach of premises' at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital Agartala.
The state government suspended three police sub-inspectors and "closed” a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for alleged negligence of duty. The DSP was asked to report to the police headquarters.
The government also ordered a probe into the incident. The police said the seven persons were picked up from different places during overnight raids.
In the afternoon of Monday, the members of “Hindu Sangharsh Samity” staged a protest outside the Bangladesh mission against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Later, a delegation of the right-wing organisation met mission officials and submitted a memorandum to them.
Around that time, a mob forcibly entered the premises by overpowering security personnel and allegedly “desecrated” the Bangladesh national flag.
Following the incident, two senior Tripura police officials visited the Assistant High Commission and assured it of “full-proof” security. Security was tightened soon after.
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had regretted the “breach of premises”.
“…Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country,” the MEA stated in a statement.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident.
“Some people had gathered near the Gandhi statue in Agartala and were peacefully staging a protest against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Suddenly, some youth attempted to enter the office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission. I condemn this incident,” Saha posted on social media.
Meanwhile, security was tightened at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati.