Won't arrest activist Nadeem Khan without prior notice: Delhi police tells HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday informed by the police it would not arrest activist Nadeem Khan, booked in an alleged case of promoting enmity, without first giving him a seven-day written notice.

Khan, on the other hand, assured Justice Jasmeet Singh he would continue to cooperate with the investigation, pursuant to an FIR registered by the police on November 30 against him.

The judge took on record the statements, and directed Khan not to leave the capital without its permission.

"In the present case, the investigation is ongoing and the petitioner is participating in the same. Mr (Kapil) Sibal, learned senior counsel on instructions states that the petitioner will continue to participate in the investigation and cooperate with the same. It is also stated that during the pendency of the investigation, the petitioner shall not be arrested and if there is any requirement for custodial interrogation, the respondent shall give notice in writing of seven clear days," the court recorded in its order.

The court was hearing a petition by Khan and Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) seeking to quash the FIR against him.

He is the national secretary of the APCR.