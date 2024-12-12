About 50 held for protests over vandalism of Constitution replica in Parbhani

CHHATRAPATHI SAMBHAJINAGAR: An uneasy calm prevailed in Parbhani on Thursday with police detaining around 50 persons for the violent protests that rocked the central Maharashtra city over vandalizing of a replica of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the "mentally unstable" man who allegedly damaged the replica was arrested immediately, yet violence took place which was unacceptable.

Opposition leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the "insult" to the Constitution, while Congress in Maharashtra asked the government not to commit "atrocities" on Dr B R Ambedkar's followers in the aftermath of the violence.

Some 20 vehicles were damaged during Wednesday's protests, police said.

The situation was under control, Parbhani collector Raghunath Gawade told PTI Videos.

"Around 50 people have been detained for vandalism, while a man named Pawar has been arrested for allegedly vandalising the replica of the Constitution. He has mental issues. We have got hold of medical documents confirming his mental condition," the official said.

Police were investigating if there was any political motive behind the violence, he added.

A bandh was called on Wednesday after the glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue outside the Parbhani railway station was found damaged the previous evening.

But the shut-down took a violent turn when a mob indulged in arson and vandalised shops, vehicles and even the district collector's office.

"We are going through the footage from CCTV cameras and action will be taken against all those responsible. The intention of the agitators will also be probed," said Inspector General of Police Shahji Umap. Prohibitory orders banning gathering of more than five persons continue in the city.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, chief minister Fadnavis said the "mentally unstable man" involved in the vandalising of the replica was arrested promptly.

"Still, despite action being taken, there was violence. This is not acceptable. Protests can be held by abiding by the Constitution," he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole demanded suspension of the Parbhani Superintendent of Police and stringent punishment for those behind the "desecration" of the Constitution replica.

"While Parbhani was burning, the CM and two deputy CMs were busy distributing ministries... People who do not respect the Constitution are in power, it is leading to such incidents," the Congress leader said, asking the government to stop "atrocities" against Ambedkar's followers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare also accused the government of targeting Ambedkar's followers in the name of combing operations for arresting those who took part in the violent protests.

Maharashtra does not have a home minister (as cabinet expansion is awaited) and questions have arisen about the law and order situation, she said.

"The disrespect shown to the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution in Parbhani, Maharashtra, is highly condemnable and shameful. The party is deeply saddened and concerned by this incident," BSP leader Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.