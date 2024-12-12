Permanent solution to fragile situation in Manipur will take time: CM Biren Singh

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the government was making efforts to find a solution to the ethnic crisis but it would take time considering the fragile situation.

“The state and central governments are putting all efforts to bring a permanent solution. However, bringing a solution will take time as the situation has become chronic and fragile,” Singh said speaking at an event to commemorate ‘Nupi Lal Numit’.

He also said the state government had requested the Centre to consider withdrawing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act reimposed in six police station jurisdictions of the Imphal valley last month. He sought the cooperation and support of the people in the government’s effort to restore peace and tranquility.

Nupi Lal Numit is observed every year to remember the role played by Manipuri women in 1904 and 1939, revolting against the injustice of British colonialism.

“We should also remember the bravery and courage shown by Manipuri women in other instances, including ousting the Burmese during the ‘Seven Year Devastation’ period (1819-1826),” the Manipur CM said. He further said that bravery and courage could also be seen among the present-day women, stating that they had been leading from the forefront in every issue pertaining to the safety of the people of the state.

Singh also highlighted the contributions of Manipuri women in sectors including social, economic, art and culture, hospitality and games and sports among others. He added that they had demonstrated the unique culture of Manipur in national and international events. Singh said to acknowledge their hard work and commitment, the state government introduced certain welfare schemes.

He also said that the Ima markets (women’s markets) had been constructed in every district, considering the role of women in economic activities.“Financial assistance was also given to women sportspersons in establishing training institutes."