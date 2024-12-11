Modi government using Soros as shield to hide failure in Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said Manipur was in the throes of a grave humanitarian crisis and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the issue.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the BJP for raising the George Soros issue in Parliament, contending that the ruling party was doing so to "hide its failures in Manipur".

"The entire state is in a humanitarian crisis and instead of finding a solution, the government is sending paramilitary forces and enforcing the AFSPA. This is not addressing the cycle of violence," the Congress leader said.

He said the people of Manipur only want to know when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state and when will the home minister apprise the House of the steps required to resolve the situation in the state.

"This government, in order to hide its failure in Manipur, is using George Soros as a shield," Gogoi said, triggering a sharp reaction from the treasury benches.