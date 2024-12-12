Pitch for Muslim among two deputy CMs if INDIA bloc wins in Bihar

PATNA: It appears that all is not well within INDIA bloc partners in Bihar as AICC general secretary and party’s co-in-charge Shahnawaz Alam on Wednesday said his party would like to have two deputy chief ministers, including a Muslim if the coalition formed the next government in the state.

Alam, currently on a tour of the state, told party workers that the Congress would like to have two deputy CMs if the INDIA bloc headed by RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav formed the government after the assembly polls due next year.

“It’s our resolve that if the next government is headed by Tejashwi, our party shall have to deputy CMs — one a Muslim and the other from Upper Caste (general category),” he said.

His statement is aimed at reaching out to his party’s traditional support base, which includes Muslims, Upper Castes, and Dalits.