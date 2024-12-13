Haryana CM Saini says Punjab govt should procure all crops at MSP

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that all crops of farmers in Haryana are being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Punjab government should also come forward and announce that the produce of farmers will be purchased at MSP.

Talking on the sidelines of a handicraft exhibition, Saini said the AAP dispensation in Punjab and the states where Congress is in power should also take a decision to empower the farmers.

"Punjab government should also take a decision to procure crops of farmers at MSP. They should not have a problem with this. When farmers of Punjab are facing problems, the government should come forward and announce that they will procure all crops of farmers at MSP. In Haryana, we are procuring all crops of farmers at MSP and the state government is taking every such step which empowers farmers," he said.

Saini said that the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past ten years for farmers' benefit are historic. The country is progressing fast and the government is working towards the welfare of all sections, including farmers, and various steps have been taken for the empowerment of farmers, women, youth and poor.’

In a reply to a question on Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26, has also written an open letter to Prime Minister Modi in which, the chief minister said that MSP to every farmer is like the fundamental right to live.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the Haryana police and security forces.