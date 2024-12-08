'Delhi Chalo' protest halted as Haryana cops use teargas, water cannons on farmers, leaving eight injured

CHANDIGARH: The Delhi Chalo march was suspended for the day on Sunday after eight farmers were injured by tear gas shells fired by Haryana police, who thwarted yet another attempt by protesters to cross the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leaders said they will decide the next course of action on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a group of 101 farmers (Jatha), wearing face masks and eye gear to shield themselves from tear gas, resumed their foot march to the national capital from the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.

However, after walking for a few metres from their protest site the farmers were stopped at the barricading by Haryana Police and were asked to show the requisite permission to take out the foot march.

Following a heated argument between the framers, the Haryana police personnel began using pepper spray and tear gas shells after a few farmers attempted to pull out the iron mesh fencing.

Due to strong winds, the smoke from the tear gas shells is also caused problems for the police personnel. The farmers were sitting close to the cemented wall holding flags and arranged water bottles, salt, and jute bags to save them from the impact of tear gas.

Notably, the protesting farmers have been urging the Union government to provide a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In addition to MSP, their demands include a farm debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, no increase in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.