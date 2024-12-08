Delhi farmers to hold mahapanchayat on December 22

Solanki, while addressing a meeting of Delhi’s villagers and farmers at Pochanpur village in Dwarka, hit out at the governments, alleging that the city’s rural belt has been neglected for a long time while civic issues have piled up, forcing people to live in pathetic circumstances.

He warned that if the Centre and the city government do not come up with written solution for the problems of the villages before December 22, the people coming from the city’s 360 villages will intensify protest.

“Villagers will no more fall for false assurances and first demand their issues to be resolved before elections unless they will further intensify the movement. He said that in the upcoming mahapanchayat on December 22, the people coming from Delhi’s 360 villages will take part in large numbers. If required, then all the khaps and farmer union from North India will also be called,” he said.