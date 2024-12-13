Rajya Sabha adjourned till December 16 amid heated exchange over no-trust motion against Dhankhar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday until December 16 following a heated exchange between the treasury and opposition benches over a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The uproar erupted as the opposition demanded a discussion on the motion, while the treasury benches objected. The session was marked by disruptions, leading to the adjournment.

A no-trust motion notice seeking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal accusing him of being 'extremely partisan', was moved by opposition parties led by the Congress.