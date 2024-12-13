Rajya Sabha adjourned till December 16 amid heated exchange over no-trust motion against Dhankhar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday until December 16 following a heated exchange between the treasury and opposition benches over a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The uproar erupted as the opposition demanded a discussion on the motion, while the treasury benches objected. The session was marked by disruptions, leading to the adjournment.
A no-trust motion notice seeking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal accusing him of being 'extremely partisan', was moved by opposition parties led by the Congress.
Amid the uproar, Dhankhar allowed Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to speak.
Kharge alleged that the Chairman was favoring MPs from the treasury benches by giving them more time to speak, adding that the Congress was being disrespected.
In response, Dhankhar invited Kharge and Leader of the House JP Nadda to meet him in the Chairman’s chamber later in the day in an effort to resolve the impasse. Subsequently, he adjourned the proceedings until December 16.