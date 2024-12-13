‘Attempts have been made to project Constitution as contribution of one party’: Rajnath Singh in LS

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday begun the historic debate on the Constitution to commemorate its 75 the year of adoption, amidst political tension between the government and the Opposition, which has led to frequent disruptions in Parliament and calls from the INDIA bloc for the vice-president’s removal.
In his speech, Singh emphasised the contributions of various leaders, stating, “We are fortunate to witness the Amrit Mahotsav of our Constitution.”
The defence stated the significant roles played by leaders like Veer Savarkar and Bhagat Singh in shaping the ethos of the Indian Constitution.
He said, “Some consider our Constitution colonial, while others claim it was borrowed or given by a particular party. The truth is that our Constitution reflects our civilizational values and carries the legacy of our freedom struggle, which is why it stands strong even to this day."
“Our Constitution is not the gift of any political party,” Singh stated. “It belongs to the people of India and embodies the collective ethos of our nation.”
Rajnath Singh accused the Opposition of frequently insulting the Constitution. Without explicitly naming the Congress party, he criticised one party for allegedly attempting to hijack the Constitution.
"Congress destroyed basic spirit of Constitution and words like protecting the Constitution do not suit them," he said. He emphasised that the BJP deeply respects and adheres to the Constitution.
During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh referenced the autobiography of former Supreme Court Justice HR Khanna, Neither Roses Nor Thorns. Singh said, "Today, there are people talking about protecting the Constitution. But we must remember who truly respected the Constitution and who insulted it."
He recalled Justice Khanna’s statement in his autobiography, where he mentioned telling his younger sister about a judgment that would likely cost him the Chief Justice’s post. This occurred in 1976 during the ADM Jabalpur vs Shivkant Shukla case, where Justice Khanna delivered a dissenting judgment against the then Congress government. He firmly upheld the right to life and the right to approach the courts, refusing to allow the government to curtail these fundamental rights. For this, he paid a heavy personal price.
Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Singh said that those who carry the Constitution in their pockets have spent years working to tarnish its reputation and attempt to make changes to it illegally.
Additionally, he criticised certain political leaders who, he claimed, travel abroad to insult India and its democracy.
The debate will take place in the LokSabha on December 13 and 14, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have been locked in a war of words, trading allegations involving links to US billionaire George Soros and bribery accusations against the Adani Group. These issues are expected to influence the debate's tone and direction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Lower House and conclude the discussions.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to lead the debate in the Rajya Sabha starting December 16.
BJP, Congress issues whips
“All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday. All members of the BJP are requested to be positively present in the House throughout both days and support the government’s stand,” said a BJP statement.
The Congress notice asked its members to be present “without fail and support the party stand,” noting it may be treated as “most important”.