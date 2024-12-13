‘Attempts have been made to project Constitution as contribution of one party’: Rajnath Singh in LS

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday begun the historic debate on the Constitution to commemorate its 75 the year of adoption, amidst political tension between the government and the Opposition, which has led to frequent disruptions in Parliament and calls from the INDIA bloc for the vice-president’s removal.

In his speech, Singh emphasised the contributions of various leaders, stating, “We are fortunate to witness the Amrit Mahotsav of our Constitution.”

The defence stated the significant roles played by leaders like Veer Savarkar and Bhagat Singh in shaping the ethos of the Indian Constitution.

He said, “Some consider our Constitution colonial, while others claim it was borrowed or given by a particular party. The truth is that our Constitution reflects our civilizational values and carries the legacy of our freedom struggle, which is why it stands strong even to this day."