Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, states on petition to address snakebite treatment crisis

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Union of India (UOI) and all the states and Union Territories (UTs) and sought their detailed responses on hearing a petition filed by lawyer, Shailendra Mani Tripathi, seeking a direction to make available poly-venom (anti-venom) and snakebites treatment at PHCs, CHCs (Primary/ Community Health Centres) and district hospitals along with all the govt. hospitals in the country.

The plea urged the apex court to direct authorities to launch a snakebite prevention health mission and public awareness campaign to mitigate the high mortality rate, particularly in rural India.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan, issued a notice to the Central, State, UTs governments and asked them to file their replies in four weeks. Advocate Vishal Tiwari appeared for the petitioner, Tripathi.

Tripathi has, in his petition copy, accessed by this newspaper, filed before the apex court, made all the States and Union Territories as parties to his plea.

"To establish snakebites treatment and care unit at government district hospitals and government medical colleges," Tripathi said in his plea.