Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

A day after seven Naxalites were killed in Narayanpur, two other Naxalites were shot dead in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight took place in the morning in the forest of Nendra and Punnur villages when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two Naxalites, one 12 bore rifle and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot, he said.