Yet another day of washout over no-trust notice, Soros

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Thursday following an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over a press conference held by Opposition MPs a day earlier and ruckus in the Lok Sabha over allegations of the Congress’ links with billionaire George Soros.

The Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised allegations about Sonia Gandhi’s links to Soros, leading to Opposition MPs climbing the dais of the Speaker in protest. Proceedings were adjourned till 1 pm, only to be adjourned till 2 pm within seconds.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm around half an hour after it met. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declined a notice from Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury calling for a discussion on alleged derogatory statements by the Allahabad High Court judge. Several notices by Opposition MPs under Rule 267 were also rejected by Speaker Om Birla.

Referring to the press meet held by the Opposition’s RS members, Leader of the House JP Nadda said, “The Chair cannot be questioned with regard to the admissibility, and for other purposes, the Chairman’s ruling cannot be criticised or questioned… Leader of the Opposition Kharge ji held a press conference and criticised the Chair. This is condemnable…”

In the House on Thursday, Kharge said, “I heard what the Leader of the House said…he said that nothing should be said against the Chairman’s orders, and that this is contempt… These people want to divert the topic).” To this, Dhankhar responded: “Have you come to the Business Advisory Committee? Have you accepted my invitation?” Amid an uproar, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

In Lok Sabha, an initial ruckus broke out after BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, objected to Congress MP S Jothimani naming an industrialist in the House. Jothimani said his name could not go on record.

Pal allowed Congress MP K C Venugopal to speak and he asked why the allegations made by BJP leaders were not expunged. Venugopal said that during Zero Hour on Wednesday, Union minister Piyush Goyal repeated all the charges raised by Dubey earlier this week. He said Zero Hour was a time when MPs should have priority but the minister used that time to raise allegations against Opposition leaders.

Pal then said, “K C Venugopal has raised some issue. A member who is not present can’t be named.” Several senior Congress MPs stood up to question why the industrialist’s name was deleted while the reference to Congress leaders was not. Opposition MPs stood up, some MPs rushed to the Well of the House. Deepender Hooda and Pappu Yadav climbed the dais of the Speaker while others shouted, asking Pal to stop Dubey. While Dubey was speaking, Pal adjourned the House.

