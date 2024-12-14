IndiGo to dispatch relief flight as hundreds remain stranded in Istanbul: Report

Thousands of passengers are still affected by technical issues impacting IndiGo flights on the Istanbul-India route. With hundreds of passengers stranded in Istanbul, IndiGo has announced plans to deploy a relief aircraft, expected to bring them back to India in approximately 20 hours, according to NDTV.

Over the past two days, two IndiGo flights—one from Istanbul to Delhi and another from Istanbul to Mumbai—were reportedly cancelled without providing alternative flights or accommodations, stranding passengers. Additionally, several other flights on these routes were delayed, likely causing passengers to miss their onward connections with Turkish Airlines, with which IndiGo has a codeshare agreement.