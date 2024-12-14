MP businessman-wife death: Suicide note mentions harassment by ED, BJP leaders

BHOPAL: A purported suicide note recovered after the deaths of a businessman and his wife who hanged themselves in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has led to a slugfest between the Congress and the ruling BJP.

In the purported suicide note that surfaced on social media, businessman Manoj Parmar urged Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders not to leave his children alone and accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders of harassment.

The Congress has claimed that Parmar and his wife were party supporters, and the ED harassed them over their political leanings.

The couple's children had gifted their piggybank to Gandhi during his 'Bharat Jodo (Nyaya) Yatra'.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Akash Amalkar said the suicide note received by the police was in the form of an application. Talking to PTI, Amalkar said he cannot reveal more about the suicide note as the investigation is underway.

The suicide note is addressed to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and others.

Parmar and his wife Neha were found hanging in their home in Ashta town of Sehore district on Friday morning.