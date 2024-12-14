My father preferred suicide over succumbing to ED’s pressure to join BJP, says MP bizman's son

BHOPAL: A day after a businessman and his wife allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, leaving behind a typed letter-cum-suicide note (which mentioned harassment by the Enforcement Directorate), the deceased couple’s three children spoke to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the phone on Saturday.

“My father was being pressurised to make us join the BJP, but instead of succumbing under pressure, he preferred to commit suicide. There was sustained pressure from the ED’s side on him to join the BJP,” the couple’s teenage son Jatin, eldest among two sons and one daughter, told Rahul Gandhi, while talking to the Rae Bareli MP through state Congress chief Jitu Patwari’s cell-phone.

The deceased couple Manoj and Neha Parmar’s only daughter Jiya (second among the three children) broke into tears while speaking to Gandhi over the phone. “After the demise of our parents, you’re our only hope. We met you during the Yatra (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) but didn’t ask you for anything, but we now want you to visit us.”

While assuring the three kids, including the youngest of them, 12-year-old Yash, about his and the Congress party’s support, Gandhi enquired about the native place of the children and the entire incident. The fifth-time Lok Sabha member further enquired from the state Congress chief when the post-death rituals will conclude. The state Congress chief Jitu Patwari could be seen in the video, telling Gandhi that if he was caught up and couldn’t find time to visit Ashta town, then he would bring the kids to Delhi.