'Our Constitution is not only the largest in the world but also the most beautiful': Union Minister Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday described the Constitution of India as not only the longest but also the most remarkable and beautiful in the world.
Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I come from such a region where I have seen airplane first and cars later because it was only after I became an MP that the roads for cars were built. Prime Minister Modi gave me the opportunity to sit in the place where Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had sat."
"When I became the law minister of this country. Before assuming the post of Law Minister, I first tried to understand what Baba Saheb Ambedkar wanted and what all things and thoughts were in his mind that he could not do. Our Constitution is not only the largest Constitution in the world but also the most beautiful in the world," he added.
Rijiju claimed that BR Ambedkar's ideas and writings were misinterpreted after his death, noting that Baba Saheb had renounced Hinduism, but he was never hostile towards it.
"BR Ambedkar never spoke anything against any religion. There were certain practices like untouchability in Hindu society. He fought against these practices. He took Diksha and after a few months he passed away he couldn't share his thoughts after being initiated into the Buddhist religion."
"Baba Sahab's thoughts and writings were misinterpreted later on after his demise and it was said that Baba Sahab renounced the Hindu religion so we have to fight against it, this is not the case this is not what he thought. Baba Sahab said I am going to opt for a religion which doesn't harbour the hierarchy of caste, but he was never antagonistic against the Hindu religion," he said.
The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.
On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches of Defence Minister Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House.
The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.