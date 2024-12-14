'Our Constitution is not only the largest in the world but also the most beautiful': Union Minister Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday described the Constitution of India as not only the longest but also the most remarkable and beautiful in the world.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I come from such a region where I have seen airplane first and cars later because it was only after I became an MP that the roads for cars were built. Prime Minister Modi gave me the opportunity to sit in the place where Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had sat."

"When I became the law minister of this country. Before assuming the post of Law Minister, I first tried to understand what Baba Saheb Ambedkar wanted and what all things and thoughts were in his mind that he could not do. Our Constitution is not only the largest Constitution in the world but also the most beautiful in the world," he added.

Rijiju claimed that BR Ambedkar's ideas and writings were misinterpreted after his death, noting that Baba Saheb had renounced Hinduism, but he was never hostile towards it.