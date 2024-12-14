PM Modi to reply to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches of Defence Minister Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House.

The Defence Minister initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing.

Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy.

The Defence Minister in a sharp remark towards the Congress criticized the party's efforts to attribute the creation of India's Constitution solely to a particular political party. He stressed that such attempts to overlook the collective contributions of many individuals and the Constitution's deep roots in India's cultural and civilizational values.

"There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution making...Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, in accordance with the values of India...Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India," said Rajnath Singh.

"Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, transformative... This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country," he said.