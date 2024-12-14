Political slugfest over jungle fowl in Himachal after samosa controversy

CHANDIGARH: Another controversy has hit the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh Government, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu allegedly encouraged his associates to eat grey jungle fowl (jungli murga) which is an endangered species at Kupvi village in the Chopal area of the Shimla district, where the CM spent last night with the villagers.

Thus the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology and action against those responsible, but Sukhu said "Opposition has no issues left to raise.’’

Sources said that Chief Minister Sukhu attended a dinner in this village where the menu included food with wild chicken, bichu booti (a local herb), and slices of bread made from maize and wheat.

Sukhu did not eat chicken but state health minister Col (Retd) Dhani Ram Shandil ate it as he and other guests were served.

The incident snowballed into a political controversy following a purported viral video showing Sukhu's remarks about the dish, potentially breaching wildlife protection laws.

As one can hear the CM saying that he does not eat it, he asked the villagers to serve it to his ministerial colleague Shandil the state Health minister, seated next to him and others while sitting on the floor and eating with everyone.