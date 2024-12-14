Union minister Chirag Paswan to focus more on Bihar, set to contest 2030 assembly elections

PATNA: Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said he will focus more on Bihar in the days to come and also contest assembly elections in 2030 to be elected as a member of the House.
Paswan said he joined politics with an objective to work for the betterment of Bihar.
“It was part of my plans that I emphasised on the party’s slogan of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ during the 2020 assembly elections,” he said during an interaction at a programme organised by a private news channel.
"I would like to see myself as a member of Bihar Assembly in 2030. I see myself more familiar with state politics,” he added.
Political analysts said Paswan has refrained from contesting the 2025 assembly elections as the NDA, of which his party is a partner, has already declared to contest the polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“In such circumstances, Chirag Paswan will look for his space in state politics in 2030,” said a political analyst.
Responding to a query, Paswan ruled out any truck with RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in future.
“I don’t believe in pressure politics. When the NDA is doing well, the question of breaking ties doesn’t arise,” he said, affirming his loyalty to PM Narendra Modi.
Paswan said that if things move on expected lines, the NDA will win 225 seats in the 2025 assembly elections in the state.
Addressing questions on caste politics, the Hajipur MP said he gave the ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ slogan to break the chains of caste politics in Bihar. He said he is a big supporter of positive politics, adding that it was his “positive thinking” that helped him regain strength over the years.
Paswan slammed the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies over the accusations of EVM-rigging, questioning the seats where the opposition candidates won in the polls.