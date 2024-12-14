Union minister Chirag Paswan to focus more on Bihar, set to contest 2030 assembly elections

PATNA: Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said he will focus more on Bihar in the days to come and also contest assembly elections in 2030 to be elected as a member of the House.

Paswan said he joined politics with an objective to work for the betterment of Bihar.

“It was part of my plans that I emphasised on the party’s slogan of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ during the 2020 assembly elections,” he said during an interaction at a programme organised by a private news channel.

"I would like to see myself as a member of Bihar Assembly in 2030. I see myself more familiar with state politics,” he added.

Political analysts said Paswan has refrained from contesting the 2025 assembly elections as the NDA, of which his party is a partner, has already declared to contest the polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“In such circumstances, Chirag Paswan will look for his space in state politics in 2030,” said a political analyst.