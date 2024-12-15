Adityanath backs Allahabad HC Justice Shekhar Yadav, says ' those who speak truth are threatened with impeachment'

MUMBAI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at the Opposition for initiating impeachment notices against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, saying "whoever speaks the truth" is threatened in this way.

Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 on Saturday, he also accused the Congress of practising double standards.

"Whoever speaks the truth, these people will pressurise him with impeachment (motions), and still they talk about the Constitution.Look at their double standards," he said.