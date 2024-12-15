DSP to be dismissed from service for allegedly facilitating interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

CHANDIGARH: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) identified as a key conspirator in connection with a 2023 news interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is likely to lose his job. The Home Department of Punjab Government has recommended dismissal of DSP Gursher Singh based on the findings of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Special DGP (Human Rights) Pramod Kumar.

The interview which was telecasted in March 2023 was conducted via video conference when Bishnoi was in CIA custody on September 3 and 4, 2022.

Singh was DSP (Investigations) at that time and Bishnoi was brought from Tihar Jail to Kharar CIA in a case related to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.