Seven police officers, including two DSPs suspended for Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from police custody

CHANDIGARH: Seven police officers, including two deputy superintendent-rank officers (DSPs), have been suspended by the Punjab Government for allegedly felicitating an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the custody of state police.

Sources said that as per orders issued on October 25 late evening by the Punjab Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, the action was being taken after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that the interview of Lawrence Bishnoi aired on a private channel and was conducted through a video conference when he was in the custody of Kharar CIA on September 3 and 4, 2022.

The SIT was headed by special DGP (human rights) Prabodh Kumar. Thus keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, officers and cops have been suspended.

The officers who have been suspended are DSPs Gursher Singh Sandhu and Sammer Vaneet besides sub-inspectors Reena, Jagatpal Jangu, Shaganjit Singh and Assistant Sub Inspector Mukhtiar Singh and Head Constable Om Parkash.