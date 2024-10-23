The life Lawrence Bishnoi leads in jail and the irony of his Sabarmati connection

So, what kind of a life does the man who is said to run his headline-grabbing crime empire from jail lead?

Sources reveal that the Sabarmati Central Jail is divided into two sections: the Old Jail, which houses inmates who have been involved in serious crimes, and the New Jail, set aside for those guilty of lesser offenses.

Lawrence Bishnoi can naturally be found in the Old Jail. This section includes seven wards, including the Chota Chakkar (Barrack No 4) and a High Security Zone, designed for high-risk prisoners like Bishnoi. His confinement in the Old Jail ensures strict surveillance and tight security.

According to sources, Bishnoi is being held in complete isolation from other inmates.

His day begins at 5am. Highly religious, Bishnoi devotes an hour to morning prayers followed by his exercise regimen.

His diet mainly consists of vegetables and fruits. He is served breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner, which he insists on having before 9 pm.

Bishnoi, who fasted during Navratri, reportedly observes two days of silence (Maun) each week.

Security around Bishnoi is said to be extreme. Even regular jail officers are not permitted to meet him, with a special team of officers assigned to oversee his security.

Despite being housed in a barrack that can accommodate 40 to 50 inmates, Bishnoi is kept alone, and the area is under constant CCTV surveillance.

More than 10 personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Intelligence Agency are stationed to ensure there is no breach in security.

Bishnoi is not allowed to leave his barrack and receives any necessary items through a coupon system.

Be that as it may, sources reveal that it hasn't stopped Bishnoi from indulging his penchant for luxury -- a trait that has always defined him.

His family continues to spend up to Rs 35-40 lakh a year, according to his cousin Ramesh Bishnoi, to support his lifestyle reflecting his enduring taste for expensive clothing and footwear.

Combine that with the ease with which he is supposedly able to communicate with his gang now spread across North India, Canada, the US, UK, the UAE and other parts of the globe and questions begin to emerge about his life in jail.

And then there is the small matter of that now famous or infamous name of his.

Turns out the man who has brought back Sabarmati to the news now wasn't born with the name that is now making waves even in faraway shores.

50-year-old Ramesh also recently shared that Lawrence's real name was originally Balkaran Brar.

It was when Balkaran was at school that his mother Sunita had a change of mind and decided to name her "exceptionally fair, nearly pinkish complexioned" son after the British educationist and army officer Henry Lawrence.

What's in a name, the bard might well have asked. But isn't there a world of difference between Balkaran Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the 31-year-old now being namedropped even by pinkish-complexioned PMs for votes or otherwise?