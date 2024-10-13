NCP's Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claims responsibility—key details

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night.

Police have arrested two of the alleged assailants, identified as Haryana residence Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), while another accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, as per officials.

The high-profile murder in the country's financial capital has raised eyebrows over the law and order situation, as Maharashtra for assembly elections in the coming weeks.

Opposition parties hit out at the ruling-Mahayuti government following Siddique's murder and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Mumbai police have launched a probe into the killing of Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials earlier said.

A team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also been dispatched to Mumbai to assist in the investigation, police sources said.

Meanwhile, Police officials also say they have come across a viral post on social media in the name of an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder.