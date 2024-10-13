Baba Siddique's murder 'shocking, shameful': Opposition calls for Maharashtra CM, Dy CM to resign

MUMBAI: The opposition parties in Maharashtra on Sunday said the murder of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique was shocking and shameful for the state and claimed there was anarchy in Mumbai.
"If a leader from the ruling alliance is not safe, how can the government keep the common man safe?" NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil questioned.
In a statement, Patil also noted that earlier, a BJP MLA in the state had opened fire in a police station while a former corporator was killed during a Facebook live session.
The Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over Siddique's murder.
Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead, as per the police.
The incident has prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where the assembly elections are expected to be held next month.
Patil said Siddique's murder is "shocking and shameful" for the state.
"Atrocities against women continue in the state, while gang war has become routine in a city like Pune. It has become clear that law and order in the state has reached its lowest. If a leader from the ruling alliance is not safe, how can the government keep the common man safe?" he said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said the tragic demise of Siddique is shocking beyond words. "In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," he said.
AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala claimed Siddique's murder shows there is "complete anarchy in Mumbai."
"The rule of law is gone. CM & Dy CM must resign immediately, taking responsibility," he said in a post on X.
Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the murder has proved that the law and order situation in the state has reached its nadir. In a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, the Congress leader claimed Siddique had received a threat to his life 15 days ago, and his killers are 19 to 20 years old.
"Who is the mastermind? Some days ago, there was a firing outside the house of a film star. Is there any connection between Siddique's murder and the firing?" he wrote.
Wadettiwar pointed out that Siddique was given Y-category security, which failed to protect him. He also wrote about the murder of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was gunned down earlier this year.
"This doesn't suit the image of the Mumbai police. I urge the police to take steps to ensure such things don't happen again," he said.
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut called for the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "If Devendra Fadnavis doesn't resign, the governor must seek his resignation," he said.
Raut accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of interfering in the police's functioning and claimed that Fadnavis couldn't do anything. "Never before has the state home department failed in its duties," he said.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that while gang wars in Mumbai had ended some years ago, there was a gang war going on in the government.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Siddique had been a former minister and a three-time MLA. The question is whether any law and order is left in Mumbai, she said. "If a protected person meets such fate, how will common people feel safe?" she asked.