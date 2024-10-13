Baba Siddique may have died before hospitalisation: Doctors

Speaking to reporters following the incident, a doctor at Lilavati Hospital said: "There were two wounds from gunshots at the front of his chest. There was a lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital."

When asked if Baba Siddique had died before reaching the hospital, one of the doctors responded: "It is possible. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11:27 pm on Saturday."

The doctors explained that although Siddique was taken first to the emergency ward and then to the ICU, "there was no heart activity."

As for other injuries the NCP leader may have sustained, the doctors said that the autopsy would reveal the exact number and nature of wounds. "We had no time to check how many gunshot-related wounds were there. The post-mortem will reveal further details," they added.