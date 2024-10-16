Canadian PM Trudeau alleges nexus between Indian diplomats and Bishnoi gang

NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while testifying at a Federal inquiry into foreign interference, named notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi and his alleged involvement in criminal activities in Canada.

"Indian diplomats were collecting information of Canadians who were opponents of or in disagreement with the Modi government. This information was passed to organisations like Lawrence Bishnoi gang who then targeted Canadians on the ground. The RCMP wanted to break this chain and hence came out with the revelations on Monday,’’ Trudeau alleged.

Trudeau alleged that Indian diplomats were involved in covert, clandestine activities, and were withholding family visas of those they suspected. He said that the Royal Canada Mounted Police (RCMP) felt it had reached the threshold as the actions of the diplomats were soon turning to be a threat to public safety.