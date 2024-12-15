Felt like sitting through 'double maths period': Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's over 110-minutes speech in Lok Sabha boring and said it was like sitting through a "double period of mathematics" in school.

She also slammed PM Modi's 11 resolutions as "hollow" and said if there is zero tolerance towards corruption why doesn't the BJP agree to a discussion on the Adani issue.

Replying to queries on the prime minister's speech, Gandhi told reporters, "The PM has not spoken one thing which is new. He has bored us. It took me to decades back. I felt like I am sitting in that double period of Mathematics."