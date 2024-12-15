LoP Tejashwi’s 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojna' sparks political controversy in Bihar

PATNA: The Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has announced a cash transfer scheme for women, titled 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojna,' sparking a political storm in the state.
Leaders from the ruling NDA have launched scathing attacks on the RJD leader, criticising the initiative and drawing comparisons with the 15-year Lalu-Rabri regime, which they claimed sidelined women in the state.
Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary asserted that the people of Bihar remember the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and would not repeat their mistake in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for next year. “Tejashwi is attempting to woo voters with promises ahead of the elections, but people are aware of his game plan,” he said.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief Chirag Paswan accused Tejashwi of hypocrisy, alleging that he had previously focused on the MY (Muslim-Yadav) vote bank and was now trying to attract women voters with cash transfer schemes. “In the 1990s, only one family (Lalu-Rabri) ruled the state, and they never talked about women’s empowerment. Tejashwi is now trying to befool people by making such promises, but he will not succeed,” Paswan said.
Echoing similar sentiments, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha questioned the RJD’s contributions towards women’s empowerment. “What contributions have they made for women’s welfare in the state? They should be ashamed of making such hollow promises,” he said.
Senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, dismissed Tejashwi’s announcement as a pre-election gimmick. “He knows he will not become the Chief Minister after the 2025 assembly elections, as the NDA is set to make a clean sweep,” he claimed.
Tejashwi unveiled the 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojna' during his 'Interaction with Party Workers' programme in Darbhanga on Saturday. He pledged that, if the RJD-led alliance wins the assembly elections, his government would transfer ₹2,500 per month into the bank accounts of economically disadvantaged women to help them manage household expenses.
“The scheme aims to address the challenges faced by underprivileged women who struggle to afford basic necessities such as food, clothing, and healthcare for their children due to rising inflation,” Tejashwi said.
He added that funds under the scheme would be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts within a month of forming a grand alliance government. Highlighting the importance of women in Bihar’s development, he remarked, “Prosperity prevails only when women are satisfied and happy.”
Tejashwi also criticised the central NDA government, holding it responsible for rising inflation, which he said had worsened the plight of women. “The cash transfer scheme will benefit them on their domestic front,” he explained.
Amid the criticism, Tejashwi received support from former Union Minister RCP Singh, who recently launched a new party, Aap Sabki Aawaz.