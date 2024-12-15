LoP Tejashwi’s 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojna' sparks political controversy in Bihar

PATNA: The Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has announced a cash transfer scheme for women, titled 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojna,' sparking a political storm in the state.

Leaders from the ruling NDA have launched scathing attacks on the RJD leader, criticising the initiative and drawing comparisons with the 15-year Lalu-Rabri regime, which they claimed sidelined women in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary asserted that the people of Bihar remember the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and would not repeat their mistake in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for next year. “Tejashwi is attempting to woo voters with promises ahead of the elections, but people are aware of his game plan,” he said.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief Chirag Paswan accused Tejashwi of hypocrisy, alleging that he had previously focused on the MY (Muslim-Yadav) vote bank and was now trying to attract women voters with cash transfer schemes. “In the 1990s, only one family (Lalu-Rabri) ruled the state, and they never talked about women’s empowerment. Tejashwi is now trying to befool people by making such promises, but he will not succeed,” Paswan said.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha questioned the RJD’s contributions towards women’s empowerment. “What contributions have they made for women’s welfare in the state? They should be ashamed of making such hollow promises,” he said.