Manipur CM condemns brutal killing of Bihar teens, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of two teenagers from Bihar who were shot dead by unidentified persons on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the incident could be part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise the state.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families,” Singh posted on X.

“In this crucial juncture, we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity,” he further wrote.