Denied cabinet berth, Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar quits party posts

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar has resigned from all party posts while expressing disappointment at not being included in the Maharashtra cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Bhandara on Sunday, Bhondekar, who was the Shiv Sena's deputy leader and co-ordinator for eastern Vidarbha districts, claimed his party head and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had promised him a cabinet berth.

Bhondekar said he aspired to secure a cabinet berth to become the guardian minister of Bhandara district and work for its development.

He won from the Bhandara constituency by defeating his Congress rival by more than 38,000 votes in the November 20 state polls.