Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Mahayuti allies to do 'performance audit' of ministers

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure.

While Fadnavis has not mentioned any timeline, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ministers of his party will get two-and-a-half years and those who perform will progress.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said "non-performers" can be replaced in two-and-a-half-months also.

Fadnavis along with his deputies addressed a press conference on Sunday in Nagpur where 39 legislators of Mahayuti took oath as ministers as part of the cabinet expansion, ahead of the winter session of the state legislature set to begin on Monday.

The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths by virtue of being the largest party among allies.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were allotted 11 and 9 berths, respectively.

While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will focus on the development of Maharashtra. "We have decided on the portfolio allocation and it will be announced in two to three days. Our administration will focus on swift development," he said.

Fadnavis said he and his deputies have told new ministers that they would be subjected to a performance audit. "Performance audit of ministers will be done and all three of us have agreed to this," he said.

The CM said the BJP leaders who couldn't find a place in the cabinet may be assigned an organisational role.

Shinde said he had decided at the Shiv Sena party level to give two-and-a-half years to new ministers.

"Those who work good will progress," he added.