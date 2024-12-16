HC grants anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania in Atul Subhash suicide case

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, uncle of Nikita Singhania, in the suicide case of Artificial Intelligence engineer Atul Subhash.

The order was passed by Justice Ashutosh Srivastava who was hearing an anticipatory bail filed by Atul's wife Nikita Singhania and in-laws.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for abetting Subhash's suicide, a Bengaluru Police official said.

They were arrested on Saturday morning, brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14 days judicial custody after being produced before a local court, he said.

In the Allahabad High Court, senior counsel Manish Tiwary, at the very outset, submitted that the wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased have already been arrested by the Bengaluru City Police and the present anticipatory bail application is being pressed on behalf of the applicant Sushil Singhania alone.

It was argued that the arrests have been made on the basis of alleged suicide note and a video which have gone viral over the internet.

Sushil Singhania is facing the media trial of the highest level, it was argued.