Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Doctors' body plans 10-day protest as two key suspects get bail

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) was planning to begin a sit-in demonstration in the heart of Kolkata from Tuesday over the CBI investigation into the Kar hospital rape and murder case, in which two key suspects were granted bail.

The proposed demonstration of the WBJPD, an umbrella organisation of five associations, will be held till December 26 at the Doreena Crossing, an office-bearer said.

"We also demand the immediate submission of the supplementary chargesheet by the CBI," said doctor Punyabrata Gun, a joint convener of WBJPD.

He said WBJPD wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, seeking permission for the 10-day demonstration.

"We have sought permission from the police to set up a temporary stage without any interruption to the traffic movement. We have assured them that the demonstration will be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner following all legal and safety guidelines," Gun said.