NCERT announces 20 per cent cut in textbook prices for classes 9 to 12 from next academic year

NEW DELHI: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced on Monday a 20 per cent reduction in textbook prices for classes 9 to 12, effective from the upcoming academic year.

Making the announcement, NCERT Director, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, said, “This is the first time that the price of textbooks has been significantly reduced.”

He was speaking at the occasion of ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the construction of an auditorium at NCERT Headquarters in Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed the pooja.

Saklani said this year, the NCERT has brought in a lot of efficiency in paper procurement and also onboarded printers with the latest printing machines. “NCERT has decided to pass on this benefit to the students of the country,” he said, adding that all textbooks of classes 9 to 12 for the next academic year will be retailed by the NCERT at a 20 per cent lower price than the existing price.

“This is unprecedented in the history of NCERT,” he added.

The textbooks for classes 1 to 8 will continue to be retailed at Rs 65 per copy, he added.