'PM Modi lives in the past...,' says Kharge as he takes a dig at Prime Minister

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "misleading" the public by distorting a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to the states.

Kharge, among other things, noted that PM Modi said that in 1951, when there was no elected government Nehru brought an amendment to change the Constitution. "I want to ask him why was it brought? the first amendment was ratified by the provisional Parliament which included Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. It was done to help the backward class."

"PM Modi lives in the past and not in the present. It would have been better had he listed present achievements that strengthened democracy," Kharge pointed out.