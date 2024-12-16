'Rhythmic soul, man who made tabla sexy': Tributes pour in for music maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

He added that Zakir Hussain was a "treasure trove of skill and knowledge" who encouraged the entire music community through his collaborations and actions.

In a career spanning six decades, Hussain collaborated with some of the most renowned international artists including Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, George Harrison, and the pop group Earth, Wind & Fire bringing tabla and Indian classical music to audiences worldwide, solidifying his reputation as a global cultural ambassador.

He also collaborated with iconic Indian musicians including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma.

Calling him an inspiration, Oscar and Grammy-winning musician A. R. Rahman regretted not being able to collaborate with Zakir Hussain in recent years.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss,” Rahman wrote on X.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered Ustad as "the man who made tabla sexy."

"The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye Ustadji. The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe," he wrote on X.