'Rhythmic soul, man who made tabla sexy': Tributes pour in for music maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

As Ustad Zakir Hussain bid farewell to the world, tributes pour in reminiscing his glory as a musician and his exceptionally charming persona. Musicians, politicians, artists and music lovers from around the globe remembered the legend for the magic he created on his tabla, which he considered his "mate."
Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej called him "one of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced."
"Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature, and for being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves," Ricky Kej wrote in a post on X.
He added that Zakir Hussain was a "treasure trove of skill and knowledge" who encouraged the entire music community through his collaborations and actions.
In a career spanning six decades, Hussain collaborated with some of the most renowned international artists including Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, George Harrison, and the pop group Earth, Wind & Fire bringing tabla and Indian classical music to audiences worldwide, solidifying his reputation as a global cultural ambassador.
He also collaborated with iconic Indian musicians including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma.
Calling him an inspiration, Oscar and Grammy-winning musician A. R. Rahman regretted not being able to collaborate with Zakir Hussain in recent years.
"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss,” Rahman wrote on X.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered Ustad as "the man who made tabla sexy."
"The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye Ustadji. The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe," he wrote on X.
American music composer Nate Smith thanked Zakir Husain for "all the music."
"One time for the legend, Zakir Hussain. rest in peace and thank you for all of the music you gave us," Smith wrote on X.
Playback singer Sonu Nigam expressed shock in Zakir Husain's sudden demise.
"Zakir bhai... What is this?" the singer wrote on Instagram.
Indian classical singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar remarked that Zakir Hussain had a "rhythmic soul."
"Zakir sir was and will always be a huge inspiration to us. His loss is irreplaceable. He had a great rhythmic soul, and his contributions to music will live on forever. He won many hearts with his great talent and warmth," Dagar told ETV Bharat.
Veteran Tamil actor and politician Kamal Hassan thanked Ustad for the art he left behind.
"Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you," Kamal Hassan wrote on X.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Zakir Hussain's passing "a monumental loss to culture and humanity."
"Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," Vijayan wrote on X.
Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away earlier on Monday after being admitted to a San Francisco hospital due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Confirming his death, Zakir's family stated that he "leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come."
Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia said he passed away "very peacefully."
"He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time," Aulia told PTI.
Zakir Hussain won Grammys for Best Global Music Performance for the song "Pashto", Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and Best Global Music Album at the Premier Music Awards earlier this year making history as the first Indian to win three Grammys in a single night.