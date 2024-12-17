'Called to wish but he didn't answer...': Families remember victims of Georgia poisoning

Amrinder Kaur went to Georgia in 2015. She moved there to support her father and had been working at the hotel after completing class XII. She had also invited her brother Jatinder Singh to stay with them, but he had moved to South Korea. Two years ago, Jatinder married Maninder Kaur from Mansa. Maninder died along with Amrinder in the accident.

"They (Jatinder and Maninder) were planning to come to India next year to celebrate their marriage. The last time the family spoke to Amrinder was on Thursday and she said that there was blackout in the area due to a snowstorm. We request that her body be brought back so the family can perform her last rites,’’ said a close relative.

Ravinder Singh and Gurvinder Kaur moved to Georgia a year ago. They had gone to the resort to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 18. Ravinder went to Tbilisi in March and later moved to Gudauri. Singh was the youngest of three brothers. He started working as a carpenter after completing his graduation and moved to Georgia for a better future.

Kanchan, wife of Ravinder Kala from Kot Ramdas locality in Jalandhar, who was flanked by her two daughters and seven-year-old son when The New Indian Express met her said she is still struggling to register her loss.

She recounted how her husband would call her late evening every day. During their last conversation on that fateful day, he told her there was a snow storm in Georgia and that his restaurant was being powered by a generator.

Sobbing, she also remembered how their son had only seen his dad via video calls.

Congress Member of Parliament from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla urged the Punjab Government to take steps to bring back the bodies of Punjabis who died in the accident.