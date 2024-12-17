'Called to wish but he didn't answer...': Families remember victims of Georgia poisoning

CHANDIGARH: Of the eleven Indian nationals found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, many were from Punjab: Samir Kumar (26) from Khanna near Ludhiana, Amrinder Kaur (32) from Mehma in Patiala district and her sister-in-law Maninder Kaur, and Ravinder Singh and Gurvinder Kaur from Sunam. All of them died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Samir Kumar, hailing from Billa Wali Chappri area of Khanna, moved to Georgia six months ago. He had been working at Haveli restaurant in Georgia when the tragedy took place. He died on his birthday, a few hours after he spoke to his mother in India. He had told his mother that there was a power shortage in the area due to a snowstorm and went to sleep shortly after.
"We tried to call him again on Saturday to wish him on his birthday but he did not answer the phone calls. Then we traced the number of the restaurant and called, they informed us that all 12 people sleeping in the premises had died due to a gas leak and he was among them. Our request to the government is that it should bring back his body so that his last rites can be performed,’’ said a close relative who added that he is survived by his parents, brother and sister back here.
Amrinder Kaur went to Georgia in 2015. She moved there to support her father and had been working at the hotel after completing class XII. She had also invited her brother Jatinder Singh to stay with them, but he had moved to South Korea. Two years ago, Jatinder married Maninder Kaur from Mansa. Maninder died along with Amrinder in the accident.
"They (Jatinder and Maninder) were planning to come to India next year to celebrate their marriage. The last time the family spoke to Amrinder was on Thursday and she said that there was blackout in the area due to a snowstorm. We request that her body be brought back so the family can perform her last rites,’’ said a close relative.
Ravinder Singh and Gurvinder Kaur moved to Georgia a year ago. They had gone to the resort to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 18. Ravinder went to Tbilisi in March and later moved to Gudauri. Singh was the youngest of three brothers. He started working as a carpenter after completing his graduation and moved to Georgia for a better future.
Kanchan, wife of Ravinder Kala from Kot Ramdas locality in Jalandhar, who was flanked by her two daughters and seven-year-old son when The New Indian Express met her said she is still struggling to register her loss.
She recounted how her husband would call her late evening every day. During their last conversation on that fateful day, he told her there was a snow storm in Georgia and that his restaurant was being powered by a generator.
Sobbing, she also remembered how their son had only seen his dad via video calls.
Congress Member of Parliament from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla urged the Punjab Government to take steps to bring back the bodies of Punjabis who died in the accident.
Eleven Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, the Indian mission had said on Monday.
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia had said the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence.
All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police. A power generator was running in the closed space and the exhaust likely choked the restaurant staff in their sleep.
The ministry added that the bodies of all the victims were found in bedrooms on the second floor of the building.
"In connection with the fact, investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic-criminalistics are working on the spot, and interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted. Appropriate examinations are appointed. A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death," it said.
The Indian mission in Tbilisi had said it was saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of 11 Indian nationals in Gaudauri and extended its deepest condolences to their families. The mission added that it is in contact with the families of the victims and is providing them with necessary support.
"The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families. The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the embassy said in a statement.