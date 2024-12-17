Congress opposes introduction of 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday submitted a formal notice to oppose the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the Lok Sabha.

The constitutional amendment bill is scheduled to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday.

Tewari, in his notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure, expressed strong objections to the bill, calling it a threat to India's federal structure and democratic principles.

"My objections to the proposed Bill are based on serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality," he stated.