Decision on NEET mode expected soon: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: The Education and Health Ministries are deliberating on whether to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in pen-and-paper mode or online mode.

A decision in this regard is expected soon, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The Education Ministry has held two rounds of discussions with the Health Ministry, which is led by Union Minister JP Nadda.

Currently, NEET-UG is conducted offline in pen-and-paper mode, where students solve multiple-choice questions on an OMR sheet. NEET is the largest entrance examination in the country, with over 24 lakh candidates taking the test in 2024.

“The administrative ministry for NEET is the Health Ministry, and hence we are in talks with them about whether NEET should be conducted in pen-and-paper mode or online mode. We have had two rounds of discussions with the Health Ministry, led by JP Nadda. Whatever option is considered best suited for conducting the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to undertake the exercise,” Pradhan told reporters.

The Minister said a decision is expected soon, with reforms to be implemented in the 2025 edition of the exam. “What will be NEET’s methodology, what will be the protocol… a decision is expected soon. We will notify it soon,” he added.

The NTA conducts NEET every year for admissions to medical colleges, with 1,08,000 seats available for the MBBS course. Of these, approximately 56,000 seats are in government hospitals and around 52,000 are in private colleges. Admissions to undergraduate courses in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha also rely on NEET results.