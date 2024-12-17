NTA to be restructured; accountability will be fixed, says Pradhan

In a significant shift from its role, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now focus on only higher education entrance exams, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

This change means that the agency will no longer oversee recruitment examinations.

Announcing exam reforms, Pradhan that the idea is to conduct "error-free exams" for which "accountability" will be fixed.

He also said that the government is considering moving to computer-adaptive tests and tech-driven entrance exams soon.